Dental records reveal identity of badly decomposed body

After an extensive investigation, officials have positively determined the identity of the badly decomposed body that was found outside a home in a residential neighborhood.

The East Baton Rouge Parish Coroner's Office confirms the identity of the individual is 48-year-old Christopher Martin Schlechte. His body was found next to his home on Waverly Drive on June 16, 2015.

The body was so badly decomposed that a full forensic investigation was completed to determine his identity.

"At this time, the cause and manner of Mr. Schlechte's death are still undetermined, but this investigation is ongoing," said Dr. William "Beau"Clark, East Baton Rouge Parish Coroner. "The LSU FACES Lab is continuing their analysis of Mr. Schlechte's remains."

Dental records ultimately lead to confirming Schlechte's identity.

"We were able to obtain dental records for Mr. Schlechte with the assistance of his longtime friend, Lt. David Grunewald of the East Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff's Office," Clark explained. "Lt. Grunewald had driven Mr. Schlechte for emergency dental care several years ago and was able to recall the location and name of the dentist."

If you know anything that could help investigators learn what caused Schlechte's death, call the East Baton Rouge Parish Coroner's Office at (225) 389-3047.

Copyright 2015 WAFB. All rights reserved.