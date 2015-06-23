Three teens arrested for robbing man outside apartment

Three teens were arrested for robbing an individual in a parking lot near the community college.

According to the Baton Rouge Police Department, the incident happened shortly before midnight on Monday. The victim was walking in the parking lot of the apartment complex located directly next door to the Baton Rouge Community College.

The victim told police that three teens on bicycles approached him. One teen pulled out a gun and demanded his property. He complied and the teens took off on their bikes.

Police responded and found three suspects in the nearby area who matched the description provided by the victim. When police attempted to stop the teens, they allegedly kept going.

A K9 was used to capture the teens. They are 16, 15, and 14 years old. The 16-year-old was treated for minor injuries caused by a bite from the K9.

All three teens were booked into the juvenile detention center. They were all charged with armed robbery, but the 16-year-old was additionally charged with resisting arrest.

