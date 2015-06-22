June proving to be most violent month in EBR Parish during 2015

At ten homicide investigations, June is proving to be the most violent month so far this year in East Baton Rouge Parish. Additionally, the number of female homicide victims is above average.

The Baton Rouge Police Department has investigated seven out of the ten cases, with the East Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff's Office handling the remainder. Only two cases are listed as solved.

Four of the murder victims, are female, which is unusual compared to the average. For example, in 2014, there were a total of seven female homicide victims. As of Sunday, there have been ten female homicide victims in 2015.

Three females were murdered over the weekend. The latest victim, Donlisha Patterson, 21, was shot and killed at a party that was being held in the 6000 block of E. Upland. That case is being investigated by the East Baton Rouge Sheriff's Office.

On Saturday, two women from Texas - Brandi Gilbert, 23, and Corrin Rayford, 23 - were found shot to death in the 8100 block of Boone Ave. Both have prior criminal records. Rayford was charged in 2012 for prostitution.

At least two other 2015 female murder victims have prior arrests for prostitution.

In January Brooke Crawford, 30, was found shot to death on Gracie Street. Police arrested Rajeski Ford, 25, and charged him with second-degree murder, but he has not yet been formally indicted by a grand jury.

In March, police began investigating the shooting death of Jemina Williams, 34. Similar to Crawford, Williams was found partially nude and shot to death. She too has prior arrests for prostitution. No suspect or motive has been identified by police.

If you know anything about any of the unsolved homicide cases, call Crime Stoppers at (225) 344-STOP (7867).

