Jury finds man guilty of second-degree murder for 2012 shooting

By Samantha Morgan, Digital Content Executive Producer
Jordan Tate (Source: EBRSO) Jordan Tate (Source: EBRSO)
BATON ROUGE, LA (WAFB) -

A man was found guilty of second-degree murder for the 2012 shooting death of a Baton Rouge man.

Jordan Tate was found guilty Friday in Judge Anthony Marabella's courtroom.

A jury found Tate guilty of robbing and killing Jeremy Stewart, 25, during a drug transaction that took place on Columbus Dunn Drive.

Tate was only 18-years-old when the shooting occurred.

Co-defendant Lashounda Stanford accepted a plea deal in January. The state dismissed the second-degree murder charge. Stanford will be sentenced for armed robbery on August 20.

