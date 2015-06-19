Murderer to serve 35 years after taking plea deal

A teen accused of a 2014 murder pleaded guilty to an amended charge, confirmed East Baton Rouge Parish District Attorney Hillar Moore.

Jamal Variste accepted a guilty plea Friday after his charge was reduced from second-degree murder to manslaughter. He is sentenced to serve 35 years in prison. He will be 43-years-old when he is released.

The shooting happened at the Spanish Arms Apartments in February 2014.

Variste and the victim, 18-year-old Devonta Jenks, were both, at one point, involved in a relationship with the same woman. The woman was pregnant with Jenks child.

The Baton Rouge Police Department investigated this case.

