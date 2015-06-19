In defeat, LSU players look back on the season with pride

LSU eliminated from the 2015 College World Series by the same team that knocked the Tigers into the losers' bracket. TCU beat LSU 8-4 in an elimination game Thursday night.

LSU's outcome against TCU on Thursday was all too similar to the matchup on Sunday and the Tigers were eliminated from the College World Series after the 8-4 loss, but the players were still proud of what they accomplished.

In game one, the Horned Frogs held them hitless from the fourth inning through the seventh. In game two, it was from the fourth through the eight. LSU head coach Paul Mainieri said his team just got outplayed.

"We just didn't pitch quite well enough today," Mainieri said. "They got a few big hits. We scratched and clawed and fought as hard as we could, but it was just not enough tonight, and because of that, our season comes to an end."

"We didn't play like we're capable," junior shortstop Alex Bregman added. "We could have had a better game in all phases of the game. But give them a lot of credit, they're a good team. The best teams make it here and it's hard to get here. So, it's a good year for us to get back here, but we came up a little short."

"It's just like you have all of your brothers here and just seeing all of the people that are not going to be here next year, it's just hard so," sophomore pitcher Hunter Newman explained.

"If you're not holding the trophy at the end of the day, you're not happy," junior first baseman Chris Chinea stated. "So, right now it hurts. We've got a couple of days to mourn. I speak for a lot of these guys. We cared every day. We had a great bond with the guys here and we grew friendships that we can't break."

"We had a great season," sophomore left fielder Jake Fraley said. "There's a lot of good things to look back on. Like I said over and over again, I'm going to try and enjoy this moment and spend as much time with them. It's hard, but at the end of the day, it's a blessing."

The Tigers are scheduled to land at Baton Rouge Metro Airport at 1:40 p.m.

