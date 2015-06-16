Trial begins for man accused of 2012 murder

A trial has begun for 20-year-old man accused for the 2012 murder of 25-year-old Jeremy Stewart.

The shooting happened in March 2012 on Columbus Dunn Drive. Jordan Tate, who was 17-years-old at the time, and co-defendant Lashounda Stanford, who was 23-years-old at the time, are accused of robbing Stewart. Tate is the accused gunman.

Tate is charged with second-degree murder and armed robbery. Opening statements began today in Judge Anthony Marabella's courtroom.

Stanford accepted a plea deal in January. The state dismissed the second-degree murder charge. Stanford will be sentenced for armed robbery on August 20.