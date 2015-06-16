Badly decomposed body found in residential neighborhood

A badly decomposed body was found in a residential neighborhood by a utility worker. Multiple agencies are investigating to determine the cause of death.

According to the East Baton Rouge Parish Coroner's Office, the body was found around 9 a.m Tuesday morning in the 1000 block of Waverly Drive. Officials say a worker for a utility company discovered the body while reading meters in the area.

The recent hot weather and rain will make it difficult to determine the exact day and time of death. A forensic examination will begin Wednesday.

The Coroner's Office will work with the LSU FACES Lab to determine the cause of death as well as the identity of the individual. It could take some time before that investigation is complete.

If foul play is suspected, detectives with the Baton Rouge Police Department will take over the investigation.

If you know anything about the identity of the individual, contact the East Baton Rouge Parish Coroner's Office at (225) 389-3047.

