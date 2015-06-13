Louisiana Art and Science Museum expands outdoor section using original train depot

Covered outdoor waiting areas of the LASM, where people once waited to catch trains, will come to life with the use of existing historic theater lights already in place. (Source: WAFB)

The Classic Revival structure went on the National Register of Historic Places in 1994. (Source: WAFB)

The makeover that has symbolized the rebirth of downtown Baton Rouge has featured a mix of the brand new and renovated.

The Shaw Center is one of the largest examples of brand new renovations. IBM and Town Square, along with many others, branded the new structures from the ground up. The Louisiana Art and Science Museum expanded, using the heart of what was the train station on River Road.



Originally built in 1925 in the classic Revival style, it was placed on the National Register of Historic Places in 1994. It was officially known as The Yazoo and Mississippi Valley Railroad Company Depot and Illinois Central Railroad Station.



"The Irene Pennington Planetarium and Art and Science Museum exhibits are always a big draw for visitors," says Baton Rouge Downtown Development Director Davis Rhorer.



Rhorer says that the latest plans for the LASM include the expansion of outdoor space where people once waited to catch trains. "We noticed old theater-style lights, which still work and will be incorporated in the new design," says Rhorer. "The lights illuminated the outdoor covered waiting areas.



The director says that using what was already there along with new structures will help unify the indoor and outdoor areas.

