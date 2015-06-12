Pointe Coupee grand jury wants more time, info before ruling in deadly car crash

A Pointe Coupee grand jury wants more time to look over evidence in a deadly case that involves allegations of texting and driving.

31-year-old Nicole Cline, a Livonia teacher and mother, was killed in a car crash on Highway 190 in Livonia on Dec 26, 2014. She was waiting to turn when her vehicle was rear-ended by a speeding car.

The police report says the other car driven by 19-year-old Ansley Deshotel, of Eunice, was traveling 61 miles per hour on impact.

According to the report, Deshotel said "I don't know who I hit or if my car spun and hit someone." Deshotel was ticketed at the scene and could face charges of negligent homicide.

Suzanne Salter, the mother of the victim, says she wanted the grand jury to know her daughter.

"It's not just a name or victim. She was a loving mother, daughter and friend to so many," said Salter

"The grand jury decided after hearing all of the the evidence, that certain aspects of the case and certain aspects of the investigation needs to be looked into a little further," said Pointe Coupee Parish Assistant District Attorney Chad Aguilar.

Salter believes there should be consequences for the person who has taken away her daughter and best friend.

"Somebody just totally disregarded watching the road. How can somebody just not look where they are going and it killed someone. How could they even live with that?" said Salter