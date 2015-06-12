9-year-old struck in hand by stray bullet - WAFB 9 News Baton Rouge, Louisiana News, Weather, Sports

9-year-old struck in hand by stray bullet

By Samantha Morgan, Digital Content Executive Producer
Baton Rouge police (Source: WAFB) Baton Rouge police (Source: WAFB)
BATON ROUGE, LA (WAFB) -

A 9-year-old boy is recovering at a local hospital after he was struck by a stray bullet.

Officials with the Baton Rouge Police Department say the boy was walking with his mother in the 8800 block of Greenwell Springs Road when the two heard a loud popping sound. It happened at roughly 1:30 p.m.

They quickly realized the child had been struck by a bullet. The child's mother drove the boy to the nearby urgent care clinic on Airline Hwy.

EMS responded to the clinic and transported the boy to a local emergency room.

Police have not identified a suspect for this shooting.

If you know anything about this incident, call Crime Stoppers at (225) 344-STOP (7867).

