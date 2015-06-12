Demolition begins at former Earl K. Long hospital - WAFB 9 News Baton Rouge, Louisiana News, Weather, Sports

Demolition begins at former Earl K. Long hospital

By Samantha Morgan, Digital Content Executive Producer
BATON ROUGE, LA (WAFB) -

Demolition has begun at the former Earl K. Long Memorial Hospital. The process will take several weeks to complete.

Officials say the demolition of the smaller buildings is underway. The main structure demolition will begin sometime within the next two weeks.

The property is owned by the state and officials say the area will be utilized. However, the exact use is undetermined at this time.

