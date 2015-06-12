Jared Poche named LSU starting pitcher vs. TCU

Not only can Jared Poche pitch, but he keeps a secret well, too, as LSU's starter against TCU on Sunday had to contain his excitement when he learned he'd take the mound first for the Tigers.

"I've been knowing for a little bit, but I couldn't say anything," the sophomore lefty said with a smile. "It's definitely a dream come true for me. I'm just going to go out there and compete and try to throw my game."

Starting the week is nothing new for Poche. He spent the majority of the season as the Tigers' starter on Friday nights and even on the biggest stage, you can expect Poche to bring the same gritty effort to the Horned Frogs on Sunday.

"Playing at the Box is a pretty big atmosphere as well. I remember my first outing there. I was pretty jacked up. So, I'm probably expecting the same thing with that. I've learned how to put emotions like that and take a deep breath and focus in on what I need to do," Poche added.

TCU will start a veteran of its own in senior right-hander Preston Morrison. First pitch between the Tigers and Horned Frogs is set for 2 p.m. on Sunday.

