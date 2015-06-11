BRPD's First District to be outfitted with body cameras for pilot program

The mandate to outfit the entire Baton Rouge Police Department with body cameras by January 2016 failed Metro Council approval. However, the officers in the district with the highest-crime volume will participate in a special testing program.

Officials confirm that 100 body cameras have been ordered for the pilot program. The purpose is to determine the logistics of how much money and the resources required to outfit the entire department.

Uniform Patrol is divided into four districts. Additionally, there are several satellite offices throughout the city.

"First district has the largest number of call volume, so they were chosen to be part of this pilot program," said Cpl. Don Coppola, Jr. "It is undetermined how long the pilot program will last, but it is expected to last several months."

First District headquarters is located at 4445 Plank Road.

In 2014, First District investigated 20 of the 53 homicides, 23 of the 66 total rape cases, 324 of the 852 robbery cases, and 501 of the 1142 aggravated assault cases.

