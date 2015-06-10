Police: Man arrested for possible vendetta shooting

Police are investigating a possible vendetta shooting that happened early Wednesday morning in a New Roads subdivision.

Chief Kevin McDonald confirms the shooting happened shortly before 6 a.m. The victim was shot three times, but is expected to recover.

"The victim said he was getting ready to go to work," said Chief McDonald. "The suspect came from around the car and fired at him. Two bullets grazed him – one above and one below his ear. A third bullet struck him in the shoulder."

The victim was transported to the hospital and has since been released.

"The victim positively identified the shooter," McDonald noted.

Police say the suspect, 25-year-old Devin Holmes, is a relative of a man who was killed by a relative of the victim in 2013. The Pointe Coupee Sheriff's Office investigated that case.

Damona Brown died on May 5, 2013 during a shooting at AJ's Bar and Grill just outside of New Roads. Brown became involved in an argument with Joshua Louis.

"[Louis] pleaded guilty to manslaughter [on May 26, 2015]," McDonald explained. "Both families were in court."

Louis was originally charged with second-degree murder. As a part of his plea deal, his charge was amended to manslaughter and his sentencing hearing was scheduled for July 8, 2015.

According to Louisiana law, the maximum sentence for manslaughter is 40 years hard labor.

Copyright 2015 WAFB. All rights reserved.