Trial begins for man accused of beating child to death

A trial is underway for a man charged with the beating death of a 1-year-old child. The case is assigned to District Judge Trudy White.

Although there are several co-defendants in this case, Randy Parker, 27, is the only one charged with first-degree murder.

The child, Demarches Stokes, was found dead in October 2011 at his home on Erie Street. Investigators say the child was covered in bruises and the child's mother, Kim Stokes, waited for three hours to call for help after first noticing that the child was having difficulties breathing.

According to the probable cause report, Parker told police he "whipped" the child with a belt, which caused him to hit his head in the bathroom. He then took the child to Stokes, his girlfriend.

During the initial investigation, Baton Rouge Police officers claimed to have found stolen electronics inside the home. They also located there other young children. Reports say the children all showed signs of neglect.

Along with Parker, deputies arrested Brandon Tate and Kierra Golman. They were all charged with possession of stolen things. The murder charge against Parker was later added.

Tate and Golman were released on bond. After several continuances, Tate did not show up for court in October 2014. He is assigned for a status hearing on July 8.

Charges were dismissed against Golman in May 2012.

Stokes is being held in the East Baton Rouge Parish Prison without bond. She is charged with cruelty to juveniles and obstruction of justice. A trial date has not yet been set.

Parker waived his right to a jury trial.

