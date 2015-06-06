Chris Sciambra hits walk-off HR to give LSU 4-3 win over Louisiana-Lafayette

Follow along with the game with us. The story will be updated every half inning.

It has been said a number of times with the 2015 LSU baseball team, no one can write a much more storybook ending than the one Saturday night, as Chris Sciambra stepped to the plate in the bottom of the ninth inning and blasted a walk-off solo home run to give the Tigers a 4-3 win over Louisiana-Lafayette in Game 1 of the Super Regional.

If viewing this story on a mobile device, click the link to see the slideshow that accompanies it - http://shout.lt/5k9b

Sciambra is a Baton Rouge native, a product of Catholic High School. The senior designated hitter said he never hung his head or lost his focus, even when the Ragin' Cajuns had all of the momentum.

"Right whenever he gave up that swing in the top of the ninth, I started focusing my attention on, I knew I was going to get an at-bat in the ninth inning," Sciambra said. "I stopped being a fan for a second and ready to cheer him on for the complete game and got my mind ready to go up there and hit."

"Couldn't have done it any better right there," junior center fielder Andrew Stevenson added. "Super Regional - not too many bigger spots you could do it in. This ball club, you can never count us out. We have solid hitters and it's only a matter of time before someone stepped up and got the job done."

"This game, they out hit us and somehow we found a way to win," head coach Paul Mainieri explained. "And, I think Chris said it right. Alex Lange just put the team on his shoulders tonight and gave us a real chance."

"I'm just really glad we won," freshman pitcher Alex Lange said. "This is a team effort. Defense played great and obviously, these two guys on the offense stepped up big for me."

LSU (52-10) managed only five hits, but Sciambra's third home run of the season, along with Jake Fraley's two-run homer in the third inning, were enough to hold off ULL (42-22).

In the top of the ninth, ULL's Brenn Conrad hit his first collegiate home run in 57 career at bats off Alex Lange, who started for the Tigers and allowed three runs on 10 hits with 11 strikeouts and a walk. Lange left the game after one pitch in the frame with the game at 3-3.

With one out, Sciambra's line drive to right-center field landed about six rows above Conrad's home run in the right field bleachers.

The drama missing after LSU took a 3-0 lead to the top of the sixth inning turned up a notch when ULL touched Lange for runs in the sixth and eighth innings.

And just like the scenario last weekend, the ball now goes to the veteran sophomore lefty Jared Poche to try to finish the job and send the Tigers to Omaha for the College World Series.

The Tigers and Cajuns will meet in Game 2 on Sunday at 6 p.m. on ESPN2. Pregame on the LSU Sports Radio Network will begin at 5:30 p.m.

Copyright 2015 WAFB. All rights reserved.