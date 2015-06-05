Murder suspect released after judge approves bond reduction

A murder suspect has been released from jail on bond after a judge approved a reduction.

According to the East Baton Rouge Parish Prison, James Mills, Jr., 19, was released on Thursday after posting a $100,000 bond. The case is assigned to District Judge Bonnie Jackson.

Mills was arrested in October 2014 for the shooting death of 24-year-old Hancy Sanchez. The East Baton Rouge Sheriff's Office investigated the case.

Detectives believe Mills and 18-year-old Jordan Harris shot Sanchez after planning to rob him.

Witnesses say Sanchez was smoking a cigarette outside his apartment located on Bayou Fountain Avenue when he was approached by the teens. When asked for the password to his phone, Sanchez tried to take the phone back. That's when the shooting occurred.

Sanchez was transported to the hospital but later died as a result of his injury.

Harris allegedly confessed to robbing Sanchez, but claims he was running away when Sanchez was shot. Mills is accused of pulling the trigger, but denied doing so when he was questioned.

Both Mills and Harris were initially charged with first-degree murder and armed robbery. Mills was additionally charged with illegal use of a weapon.

Both Mills and Harris were indicted by a grand jury for second-degree murder in January 2015.

Assistant District Attorney Mark White filed a motion to have his bond revoked. Mills is due in court on June 30, 2015.

"We understand that he's presumed innocent, but we feel like he should remain in jail based on his previous history and the indictment," said District Attorney Hillar Moore.

Mills has prior arrests for illegal carrying of a weapon and theft.

Harris remains in the East Baton Rouge Parish Prison and is charged with second-degree murder, armed robbery and two counts of simple battery. The battery charges are new and stem from incidents that occurred after he was incarcerated.

On March 2, 2015, Harris is accused of throwing feces on another inmate using a food bag. According to the arrest report, when questioned as to why he threw the feces, Harris said, "another inmate did not turn in some mail for him."

Three days later, Harris is accused of throwing feces on a correctional facility employee.

Harris is also schedule for a motions hearing on June 30.

