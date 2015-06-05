Three young children transported to hospital for synthetic marijuana overdose

Three children were transported to a Baton Rouge hospital after they allegedly smoked synthetic marijuana.

The Baton Rouge Police Department was contacted by EMS to investigate on Wednesday at roughly 6 p.m. They said a 12-year-old was throwing up and suffered a seizure, and two additional children, ages 9 and 7, were also displaying less severe symptoms of a possible drug overdose.

The children, who all reside in the same apartment complex, were transported to the hospital for treatment.

Police contacted the mother of the 12-year-old. She allegedly told police her child left early in the morning to play with the other children. She was unaware of where the child was located.

"The summer time, kids are mischievous, and parents have to pay more attention to where they are, what they are doing and who they are with,"said Cpl. L'Jean McKneely, BRPD. "Do periodic checks on them to make sure they are where they say they are."

The parents of the two other children told police they had been searching for the children and were at the scene shortly after EMS arrived.

"The children were located in the 5400 block of Plank Road, which is roughly 1 mile from the apartment complex where the children live," Cpl. McKneely noted.

Although no charges have been issued at this time, the investigation is ongoing.

"Parents can also face charges for their kid's actions," Cpl. McKneely explained. "So be mindful that parents are ultimately responsible for their child's activity."

Copyright 2015 WAFB. All rights reserved.