Teen takes police on two-parish chase after taking mom's car without permission

A teen took police on a 15 mile chase between two parishes after he allegedly took his mother's car without permission.

According to the Walker Police Department, the incident happened Saturday in the area of Walker South Road.

"An officer was working an extra duty traffic detail when he spotted a vehicle with an expired plate," said Capt. John Sharp with Walker PD. "The officer attempted a traffic stop, but the driver didn't pull over. He wasn't speeding, he just wasn't stopping."

The officer followed the vehicle to Walker North at Arnold Road. That's when things started to get heated.

"There's a little convenience store on the corner, and the vehicle went through the parking lot and went back south," Sharp said. "He almost hit a police unit that was coming north to back up the first unit. The officer had to take evasive action to avoid being hit."

As the vehicle sped off, Sheriff's deputies were called in to assists with what became a high speed chase.

"When the vehicle came back through town, the passenger bailed out of the vehicle," Sharp explained. "The first unit stopped and picked up the passenger. The driver kept going on Walker South, headed to Baton Rouge."

The chase continued down I-12 to O'neal Lane. When the driver exited the interstate, the car crashed into another vehicle.

"The driver jumped out of the vehicle and took off on foot," Sharp said. "We apprehended him."

During the chase, officers contacted the owner of the vehicle, who is the mother of the driver, 18-year-old Jalen Johnson.

Johnson was booked into the East Baton Rouge Parish Prison for theft of a motor vehicle and unauthorized access to device card. He will face additional charges in Livingston Parish.

