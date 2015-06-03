|1
|Tim
|Morgan
|SR
|2
|Harper
|Massey
|JR
|3
|Cade
|Hubbard
|SO
|3
|Evan
|Venable
|JR
|4
|LC
|Benjamin
|SO
|4
|Jackson
|Thomas
|SO
|5
|Patrick
|Mensah
|SR
|6
|Jack
|Ducote
|SR
|7
|Forrest
|Roy
|JR
|8
|Grant
|Segar
|SR
|9
|Elijah
|Reames
|JR
|10
|Noah
|Broussard
|SR
|11
|Brandon
|Hubicz
|JR
|11
|Jalen
|Toaston
|SO
|12
|Parker
|Smith
|SR
|12
|Max
|Grodner
|SO
|13
|M.J.
|Coates
|SR
|14
|Cameron
|Dartez
|JR
|14
|Luke
|Evans
|SO
|15
|Vernon
|Langley
|SR
|15
|Esten
|Fuselier
|SO
|16
|Jonathan
|Mestayer
|JR
|16
|Taisean
|Williams
|SO
|17
|Gregory
|Martin
|JR
|18
|Trey
|Gagliano
|JR
|19
|Brandt
|Boudreaux
|SR
|20
|Beau
|Griffon
|SR
|21
|Jaylin
|Armwood
|JR
|22
|Caleb
|Barber
|JR
|23
|Preston
|Stafford
|SR
|24
|Andrew
|Gauthier
|SR
|25
|Hunter
|Thomas
|JR
|26
|Sheldon
|Dyer Jr.
|SR
|27
|Isaiah
|Wilson
|SO
|27
|Patrick
|Delatte
|SO
|28
|Garen
|Rounds
|JR
|29
|Gary
|Gudiel
|SR
|30
|Edward
|Francis
|JR
|30
|Michael
|Rusk
|SO
|31
|Braelen
|Morgan
|SO
|31
|Robert
|Otterstetter
|SO
|32
|Wesley
|Callegan
|SO
|33
|Caleb
|Bowers
|SO
|33
|Kael
|Howard
|SR
|34
|Landon
|Richard
|SO
|35
|Jake
|Outlaw
|SO
|36
|Blake
|Davis
|SR
|36
|Beau
|Bacas
|SO
|37
|Charles
|Barhorst
|SO
|38
|Michael
|Grizzaffi
|SO
|39
|Tywon
|McDowell
|JR
|39
|Austin
|LeBlanc
|SO
|40
|Sam
|Ethridge
|SO
|41
|Kason
|Cullins
|SO
|42
|Noah
|Nash
|SO
|43
|Andrew
|Purpera
|JR
|44
|Jake
|Schexnaydre
|JR
|44
|Brayden
|Wilkinson
|SO
|45
|Joshua
|Parker
|SO
|45
|Johnny
|Viator
|SO
|46
|Roderick
|Williams
|JR
|46
|Seth
|Harden
|SO
|47
|Matthew
|Waghalter
|SO
|48
|Matthew
|Goodson
|JR
|48
|David
|Boulet
|JR
|49
|Ryan
|Garon
|JR
|50
|Connor
|Finucane
|SO
|51
|Macullen
|Mire
|SO
|52
|Diamante
|Rogers
|JR
|53
|John
|Landry
|JR
|54
|Hayden
|Shaheen
|SO
|55
|Christian
|Ieyoub
|SR
|56
|Taaj
|Abdul-Salaam
|JR
|57
|George
|Dial
|SO
|58
|Cole
|Miller
|SO
|59
|Landon
|Dunbar
|SO
|60
|Zachary
|Soulie
|SO
|61
|Brian
|Hibbard
|SO
|62
|Mack
|Bennett
|SO
|63
|Ray
|Bourgeois
|SO
|64
|Thomas
|Beale
|SO
|66
|Yusuf
|Atkins
|JR
|67
|Brant
|Broussard
|SO
|68
|Tyler
|Hendricks
|SR
|69
|Truett
|Bankston
|JR
|70
|Zack
|Bergeron
|SO
|71
|Joseph
|Alexander
|SO
|72
|Hunter
|Chauncy
|JR
|73
|Connor
|Rawls
|SR
|74
|Murphy
|Welch
|JR
|75
|Charlie
|Hebert
|SO
|76
|Landry
|Kerth
|JR
|77
|Hunter
|Monson
|SR
|78
|Barker
|Landry
|JR
|79
|Julian
|Shattuck
|SO
|80
|Branson
|Johnson
|SR
|81
|Andrew
|Evans
|SO
|82
|Solomon
|Singleton
|SO
|83
|Cole
|Weidman
|SO
|84
|Austan
|Hood
|SR
|84
|Joseph
|Greenwood
|SO
|85
|Reid
|Babin
|JR
|86
|Brandon
|Beale
|SR
|87
|Jay
|Arcemont
|JR
|88
|Tytan
|Henley
|JR
|90
|Paul
|Brown
|SR
|91
|Will
|Miles
|SO
|93
|Jordan
|Davenport
|SR
|94
|Alex
|Broussard
|SO
|95
|Justin
|Haysbert
|SO
|97
|Peyton
|Harris
|SR
