Roster

1 Tim Morgan SR
2 Harper Massey JR
3 Cade Hubbard SO
3 Evan Venable JR
4 LC Benjamin SO
4 Jackson Thomas SO
5 Patrick Mensah SR
6 Jack  Ducote SR
7 Forrest Roy JR
8 Grant Segar SR
9 Elijah Reames JR
10 Noah  Broussard SR
11 Brandon Hubicz JR
11 Jalen Toaston SO
12 Parker Smith SR
12 Max  Grodner SO
13 M.J.  Coates SR
14 Cameron Dartez JR
14 Luke Evans SO
15 Vernon Langley SR
15 Esten Fuselier SO
16 Jonathan  Mestayer JR
16 Taisean Williams SO
17 Gregory  Martin JR
18 Trey Gagliano JR
19 Brandt  Boudreaux SR
20 Beau Griffon SR
21 Jaylin Armwood JR
22 Caleb  Barber JR
23 Preston Stafford SR
24 Andrew Gauthier SR
25 Hunter Thomas JR
26 Sheldon Dyer Jr. SR
27 Isaiah Wilson SO
27 Patrick Delatte SO
28 Garen Rounds JR
29 Gary Gudiel SR
30 Edward  Francis JR
30 Michael Rusk SO
31 Braelen Morgan SO
31 Robert Otterstetter SO
32 Wesley Callegan SO
33 Caleb Bowers SO
33 Kael Howard SR
34 Landon Richard SO
35 Jake Outlaw SO
36 Blake Davis SR
36 Beau Bacas SO
37 Charles Barhorst SO
38 Michael Grizzaffi SO
39 Tywon McDowell JR
39 Austin LeBlanc SO
40 Sam Ethridge SO
41 Kason Cullins SO
42 Noah Nash SO
43 Andrew Purpera JR
44 Jake Schexnaydre JR
44 Brayden Wilkinson SO
45 Joshua Parker SO
45 Johnny Viator SO
46 Roderick Williams JR
46 Seth Harden SO
47 Matthew Waghalter SO
48 Matthew Goodson JR
48 David Boulet JR
49 Ryan Garon JR
50 Connor Finucane SO
51 Macullen Mire SO
52 Diamante  Rogers JR
53 John Landry JR
54 Hayden Shaheen SO
55 Christian Ieyoub SR
56 Taaj Abdul-Salaam JR
57 George Dial SO
58 Cole Miller SO
59 Landon Dunbar SO
60 Zachary Soulie SO
61 Brian Hibbard SO
62 Mack Bennett SO
63 Ray Bourgeois SO
64 Thomas Beale SO
66 Yusuf Atkins JR
67 Brant Broussard SO
68 Tyler Hendricks SR
69 Truett Bankston JR
70 Zack Bergeron SO
71 Joseph Alexander SO
72 Hunter Chauncy JR
73 Connor Rawls SR
74 Murphy Welch JR
75 Charlie Hebert SO
76 Landry  Kerth JR
77 Hunter Monson SR
78 Barker  Landry JR
79 Julian Shattuck SO
80 Branson Johnson SR
81 Andrew Evans SO
82 Solomon  Singleton SO
83 Cole Weidman SO
84 Austan Hood SR
84 Joseph Greenwood SO
85 Reid Babin JR
86 Brandon Beale SR
87 Jay Arcemont JR
88 Tytan Henley JR
90 Paul  Brown SR
91 Will Miles SO
93 Jordan Davenport SR
94 Alex Broussard SO
95 Justin Haysbert SO
97 Peyton Harris SR

Information provided by Catholic High Sports Information.

