School Info

School: Catholic High School of Baton Rouge

Mascot: Bear

District: 5-5A

Coaching Staff: Gabe Fertitta (Head Coach), Deuce Harrison, Hudson Fuller, Eric Held, Caleb Williamson, Sanders Davis, Sean Jezek, Blair Bogan, Jason Dukes.

School Principal: Ms. Lisa Harvey

2016 Record: 10-1

Type of Offense: Spread multiple

Type of Defense: 4-3

