School Info

School: Catholic High School of Baton Rouge
Mascot: Bear
District: 5-5A
Coaching Staff: Gabe Fertitta (Head Coach), Deuce Harrison, Hudson Fuller, Eric Held, Caleb Williamson, Sanders Davis, Sean Jezek, Blair Bogan, Jason Dukes.
School Principal: Ms. Lisa Harvey
2016 Record: 10-1
Type of Offense: Spread multiple
Type of Defense: 4-3
