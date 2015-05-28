Counterfeit cash, drugs, guns recovered after hotel parking lot shooting

Three men have been arrested in connection to a shooting that happened in the parking lot of a Livonia hotel.

Officials say the victim will also face charges because investigators believe he was involved in a drug transaction when the shooting occurred.

Livonia Police Chief Brad Joffrion confirms the incident happened outside the Oak Tree Inn at roughly 11:30 p.m. on Wednesday. Police responded to a call of shots fired. When they arrived at the scene they arrested Thomas Logan, Angelo Joseph, and Kiante Thomas, who are all from the Opelousas-area.

Police recovered a small amount of drugs, two guns, and thousands in counterfeit cash.

While investigating, police found blood on the ground. They learned a fourth man from Shreveport was shot in the hand during the dispute. He fled the scene before police arrived and went to a local hospital for treatment.

Chief Joffrion says a warrant will be issued for the man's arrest and he will be booked into the parish prison.

