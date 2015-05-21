Teen arrested for allegedly attacking student during high school graduation

An 18-year-old was arrested after he allegedly attacked a 16-year-old student, causing him to have to get six stitches in his face. The attack happened during a high school graduation.

According to the probable cause report submitted by the East Baton Rouge Sheriff's Office, the incident happened Wednesday evening outside of Capital High School's ceremony at Southern University. The suspect, Georick Provost, allegedly admitted to the attack.

"[Provost] stated that the victim and his sister have been having words on Twitter and that he saw the victim at the graduation, the deputy noted in the probable cause report. "[Provost] stated that he approached the victim in an attempt to fight him."

Provost told the deputy that he punched Provost in the face, causing him to fall to the ground.

Provost was arrested and charged with disturbing the peace by fistic encounter, simple battery, and cruelty to juveniles. He was booked into the East Baton Rouge Parish Prison.

