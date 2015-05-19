Teen arrested for robbery of Circle K in Tigerland

A 19-year-old was arrested after he allegedly robbed a Circle K in Tigerland.

According to the Baton Rouge Police Department the incident happened at roughly 1:30 a.m. on Tuesday. The suspect, Deion Williams, allegedly walked into the store on Brightside Drive and demanded money from the clerk.

The witness claims Williams walked behind the counter, but did not produce a weapon. He left with an undisclosed amount of money.

Uniformed patrol officers located Williams walking on Alvin Dark Avenue where he was questioned and arrested.

Williams is being held in the East Baton Rouge Parish Prison for simple robbery.

