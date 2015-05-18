Denham Springs Yellow Jackets 2015 football schedule

|Week
|Date
|Opponent
|Dist.
|H/A
|Wk 1
|9/4
|East Ascension
|5A
|H
|Wk 2
|9/11
|Tara
|4A
|H
|Wk 3
|9/18
|St. Paul's
|5A
|A
|Wk 4
|9/25
|McKinley
|5A
|A
|Wk 5
|10/2
|St. Michael
|4A
|H
|Wk 6
|10/8
|Live Oak
|5A*
|H
|Wk 7
|10/16
|Zachary
|5A*
|A
|Wk 8
|10/23
|Central - BR
|5A*
|A
|Wk 9
|10/30
|Walker
|5A*
|H
|Wk 10
|11/6
|Scotlandville
|5A*
|A
