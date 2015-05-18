Denham Springs Yellow Jackets 2015 football schedule - WAFB 9 News Baton Rouge, Louisiana News, Weather, Sports

Denham Springs Yellow Jackets 2015 football schedule

By Brent Ledet, Digital
(WAFB) - Denham Springs Yellow Jackets

2015 football schedule (regular season)

*denotes district game.

Week

Date

Opponent

Dist.

H/A

Wk 19/4East Ascension5A
Wk 29/11Tara4A
Wk 39/18St. Paul's 5A
Wk 49/25McKinley5A
Wk 510/2St. Michael 4A
Wk 610/8Live Oak5A*
Wk 710/16Zachary5A*
Wk 810/23Central - BR5A*
Wk 910/30Walker5A*
Wk 1011/6Scotlandville5A*

*Dates are subject to change.

Information provided by LHSAA


