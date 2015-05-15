Caged dog tossed in dumpster leads to woman's arrest

A small dog was found discarded in the dumpster at an apartment complex, although still alive, it had to be euthanized due to its condition. The dog's owner was arrested for aggravated cruelty to animals, and the woman's boyfriend is currently wanted by police.

The case is being investigated by the Baton Rouge Police Department and the East Baton Rouge Parish Animal Shelter. They were contacted on Wednesday afternoon by an employee of the apartment complex located in the 300 block of Apartment Court Drive.

"This dog had not been taken care of for approximately two weeks," said Hilton Cole, Director for the EBR Animal Shelter. "It was emaciated and dehydrated. The dog weighed between 1 and a quarter of a pound."

The dog was inside a dog cage that was covered with urine and feces.

Police identified that the dog belonged to 24-year-old Shanice Sanford, a resident of the apartment complex. When questioned, she allegedly admitted to the neglect of the dog.

"[She] admitted to leaving said dog locked in said cage inside her apartment for over two weeks unattended while she went to Lafayette," the officer noted in the probable cause report. "She admitted to letting her boyfriend throw her dog…in a dumpster."

Police are searching for the man, but have not yet provided his name.

Sanford was arrested and charged with aggravated animal cruelty. She was booked into the East Baton Rouge Parish Prison where she is being held on a $5000 bond.

