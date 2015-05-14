LSU looks to win SEC title against South Carolina

Catcher Kade Scivicque and Pitcher Jared Poche' (Source: Josh Auzenne/WAFB)

LSU (44-8, 19-7 SEC) vs. South Carolina (31-22, 12-15 SEC)



The Tigers have a 1.5-game lead over Vanderbilt in the overall SEC standings, and LSU leads Texas A&M by two games in the SEC Western Division.



LSU is attempting to win its league-best 17th conference title and its third in the past seven seasons. The Tigers are also attempting to capture their 18th Western Division championship and their fifth in the past eight seasons.



PITCHING MATCHUPS

Game 1: Thursday at 6:00 p.m. on the SEC Network

LSU: Jared Poche' (7-1, 2.87 ERA)

South Carolina: Jack Wynkoop (8-4, 2.83 ERA)



Game 2: Friday at 7:00 p.m. on ESPNU

LSU: Austin Bain (1-2, 2.98 ERA)

South Carolina: TBA



Game 3: Saturday at 7:00 p.m. on the SEC Network

LSU: Alex Lange (9-0, 2.13 ERA)

South Carolina: TBA