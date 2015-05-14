LSU looks to win SEC title against South Carolina - WAFB 9 News Baton Rouge, Louisiana News, Weather, Sports

LSU looks to win SEC title against South Carolina

By Kirk Michelet, Producer
Catcher Kade Scivicque and Pitcher Jared Poche' (Source: Josh Auzenne/WAFB) Catcher Kade Scivicque and Pitcher Jared Poche' (Source: Josh Auzenne/WAFB)
LSU (44-8, 19-7 SEC) vs. South Carolina (31-22, 12-15 SEC)  

The Tigers have a 1.5-game lead over Vanderbilt in the overall SEC standings, and LSU leads Texas A&M by two games in the SEC Western Division. 

LSU is attempting to win its league-best 17th conference title and its third in the past seven seasons. The Tigers are also attempting to capture their 18th Western Division championship and their fifth in the past eight seasons. 

PITCHING MATCHUPS
Game 1: Thursday at 6:00 p.m. on the SEC Network
LSU: Jared Poche' (7-1, 2.87 ERA)
South Carolina: Jack Wynkoop (8-4, 2.83 ERA) 

Game 2: Friday at 7:00 p.m. on ESPNU
LSU: Austin Bain (1-2, 2.98 ERA)
South Carolina: TBA

Game 3: Saturday at 7:00 p.m. on the SEC Network
LSU: Alex Lange (9-0, 2.13 ERA) 
South Carolina: TBA
