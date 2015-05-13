Hospital's report of toddler's severe injuries leads to woman's arrest

A woman was released from the parish prison on a $10,000 bond after she allegedly admitted to causing serious injuries to a toddler. If convicted as charged, she could face a maximum sentence of 40 years.

According to the probable cause report submitted by the Baton Rouge Police Department, the investigation was launched on Monday. Police were called to the Pediatric Intensive Care Unit of the Baton Rouge General regarding a 22-month-old child suffering from burns to the lower portion of her body.

"…the victim allegedly suffered second-degree burns…due to being placed in scalding hot water," the officer noted in the report. "…the victim has some bruising on her back and left leg."

After talking with the mother of the child, the officer learned that the toddler had been in the care of Belicia Shaw, 36, for roughly one month. The officer contacted Shaw, who confirmed the mother's story.

"[Shaw] advised that approximately four days prior to the victim being transported to the hospital, she placed the 22-month-old victim into the bathtub, turned on the water and walked out to do other things," the officer noted. "[Shaw] advised that the incident was an accident as she must have only turned on the hot water. [She] stated that a short time later she heard the victim screaming and when she picked her out of the tub she found her to be burned."

Shaw allegedly told the officer she was afraid, so she told the victim's mother about the burns and said she would care for the injury herself. However, after four days, Shaw decided that the burns were not improving and decided to take her for professional care.

The officer asked Shaw about the bruising, and she allegedly confessed to striking the child with a belt because the child was "throwing food." The blow caused the child to bleed, but she did not take the child to a doctor.

Shaw was arrested and charged with second-degree cruelty to juveniles and was booked into the East Baton Rouge Parish Prison.

Shaw has no prior felony arrests in East Baton Rouge Parish. She was issued a ticket for no child restraints in May 2011.

