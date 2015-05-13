Tigers win comfortably at UNO, 9-1

For a second time this season, it didn't take the Tigers long to get to UNO right-hander Kevin Kelleher. LSU scored two runs against him before the Privateers went to the bullpen, and from there, the Tigers continued their barrage of hits for a 9-1 victory.

Freshman Grayson Byrd was particularly impressive with four RBI and two runs scored while starting at second base in the place of senior Jared Foster.

While such a performance under normal circumstances might warrant more playing time, it comes the same night Foster rejoins the Tigers after a being named ineligible over the weekend. Foster is set to make the trip to South Carolina with the team this weekend for the final regular season series and will likely start.

The Tigers need just two wins against the Gamecocks to clinch a regular season SEC title.

