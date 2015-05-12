Teen turns himself in after pawn shop shooting, second suspect wanted

A teen turned himself in to police for his connection to a pawn shop theft that ended with the shooting of an employee. Police are still searching for the alleged gunman.

Detectives with the Baton Rouge Police Department arrested Christopher Stovall, 17, of Baton Rouge. He is charged with attempted second-degree murder and theft of a firearm.

Police say Stovall and a second man went into City Pawn on Airline Highway on Monday at roughly 1:30 p.m. The duo asked the employee to show them a handgun that was inside a display case.

"The employee removed the weapon from the display case and handed it to [Stovall], who held the firearm, racked the slide and examined it for a brief moment," the officer noted in the probable cause report. "The defendant then handed the gun to the [unidentified suspect] and they both took off running out of the front door, taking the firearm with them."

The clerk and a second employee followed the two suspects and began chasing them. They ran in different directions.

The unidentified suspect allegedly pulled out a gun and shot the employee chasing him. The victim was struck in the leg and was transported by EMS to the hospital.

Although both suspects managed to escape before police arrived, Stovall and his mother went to police at roughly 7:00 p.m. He allegedly admitted to taking part in the theft, but denied any involvement in the shooting. He did not provide the name of the unidentified suspect.

Surveillance video captured at the store verified Stovall's participation in the theft.

Police are asking the public for information regarding the identity of the second suspect. If you know anything, report it anonymously to Crime Stoppers at (225) 344-STOP (7867).

