Police: Pawn store employee shot while chasing thieves

Police are investigating a reported theft at a pawn store that ended with the shooting of an employee.

The Baton Rouge Police Department is investigating the incident, which happened shortly before 2 p.m. at a pawn shop located on Airline Hwy.

Initial reports suggest two suspects took items from the store without paying.

The store employee was reportedly shot after he tried to chase the suspects after they left the store. The victim was taken by EMS to a local hospital with what appeared to be non-life threatening bullet wound.

Police are still investigating the case.

If you know anything about this incident call Crime Stoppers at (225) 344-STOP (7867).

