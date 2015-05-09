Tigers open series against Missouri with 8-3 victory

LSU's 8-3 victory over Missouri proved to be a big win in more ways than one. Not only does it move the Tigers into the lead in the overall SEC standings with both Texas A&M and Vanderbilt losing, but it shows them they can get the job done offensively without senior Jared Foster.

Foster, who led the team in home runs along with Alex Bregman, was ruled academically ineligible for the rest of the season, effectively ending his career as a Tiger.

Sophomore Danny Zardon stepped in at 2nd base and did what he has done all year: provide instant offense. His solo homer in the third inning sparked a four-run LSU rally to put them ahead for good over Missouri.

Junior shortstop Alex Bregman and Kade Scivicque added two RBI each while the Tigers' bullpen shut Missouri down during the final five innings. Doug Norman received the win after relieving a struggling Jared Poche in the fourth inning.

Meanwhile, freshman Jake Godfrey struck out four during his work in the seventh and eighth innings.

LSU returns to action in another late game Saturday night. First pitch in game two is set for 7:30 p.m. and will be carried on SEC Network.

Copyright 2015 WAFB. All rights reserved.