Man wanted by EBRSO for rape, battery

The East Baton Rouge Sheriff's Office is looking for a man accused of raping and beating a woman.

Kenneth Johnson, 19, is wanted by detectives for aggravated rape, simple battery, false imprisonment, offender armed with a dangerous weapon, theft and damage to property.

According to the warrant, the incident began with an argument that happened on May 2. The victim told deputies that she began dating Johnson three weeks prior, but she decided to leave the relationship because he "was extremely possessive."

The following day, the victim agreed to meet with Johnson for the return of her cell phone. She claims he then forced her to get into the passenger seat of her vehicle so he could drive the two of them to a secluded area.

"Once at the location [Johnson] threatened the victim with a revolver and started punching her in the face," the deputy noted in the warrant. "The victim tried to get out of the vehicle, when [Johnson] pulled her back into the vehicle and over the driver's seat."

The victim claims Johnson raped her. She later managed to escape while in the Gardere area, but he chased her and pulled her back to the vehicle.

Johnson allegedly left the woman in St. Gabriel.

Court records show that Johnson has additional warrants for his arrest. There is an active bench warrant related to two counts of simple battery. Officials say he is also a person of interest in an armed robbery case.

Detectives believe Johnson is armed and dangerous.

If you know anything about this incident or Johnson's whereabouts, call Crime Stoppers anonymously at (225) 344-STOP (7867).

Crime Stoppers is offering a cash reward for anyone with information leading to the arrest of those responsible.