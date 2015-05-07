Elderly woman crashes into building due to medical issue - WAFB 9 News Baton Rouge, Louisiana News, Weather, Sports

Elderly woman crashes into building due to medical issue

By Samantha Morgan, Digital Content Executive Producer
Connect
Source: Central Fire Department Source: Central Fire Department
Source: Central Fire Department Source: Central Fire Department
Source: Central Police Department Source: Central Police Department

An 82-year-old woman was hospitalized with minor injuries after she crashed her vehicle into a building.

The incident happened shortly before noon on Sullivan Road. Officials with the Central Police Department say the woman suffered from some sort of medical issue, which caused her to accelerate and crash.

The Central Fire Department and EMS also responded to the scene. 

Thankfully, no one was seriously injured. The woman was not issued any citations.

Copyright 2015 WAFB. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly