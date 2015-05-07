Elderly woman crashes into building due to medical issue

An 82-year-old woman was hospitalized with minor injuries after she crashed her vehicle into a building.

The incident happened shortly before noon on Sullivan Road. Officials with the Central Police Department say the woman suffered from some sort of medical issue, which caused her to accelerate and crash.

The Central Fire Department and EMS also responded to the scene.

Thankfully, no one was seriously injured. The woman was not issued any citations.

