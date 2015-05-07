Director of BR Film Commission resigns for job in private sector

Baton Rouge Mayor-President Kip Holden made an announcement Wednesday morning about the future of the film industry in the Capitol area.

The director for the Baton Rouge Film Commission has resigned to take a job in the private sector.

Liza Kelso says she turned in her resignation "some time ago," but the information was not made public until today. That's because her replacement is scheduled to be addressed at Wednesday's Metro Council meeting.

We're told Elizabeth Hutchinson is expected to be named the interim director.

"Liza Kelso did an amazing job at the BR Film Office which is evidenced by the flurry of TV activity in town right now," said Patrick Mulhearn, Executive Director of Celtic Studios. "I'm truly going to miss our multiple daily calls, but I understand she has been offered a wonderful opportunity in the private sector and wish her nothing but the best."

Hutchison is currently employed with NOVAC, which is a membership-based non-profit that deals with the independent film and digital media industries. According to its website, the organization is the "longest continuously running media-arts nonprofit in the Southeastern US."

"I am really excited about the prospect of Elizabeth Hutchison from NOVAC taking the reigns upon Metro Council approval, and I hope they approve her swiftly because we have a lot going on right now," Mulhearn added. "Her personality, work ethic, and industry experience make her the perfect replacement. With Elizabeth on board, Baton Rouge will keep on rolling."

Kelso's last day on the job is Friday, May 8.

