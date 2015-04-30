Colleges with the most number one draft choices

In the 80th NFL Draft, Jameis Winston, a QB from Florida St., was selected by Tampa Bay with the overall No. 1 pick.

Here are the colleges with most No. 1 overall draft choices:

Auburn (5)

2011: Cam Newton, QB (Carolina); 1988: Aundray Bruce, LB (Atlanta); 1986: Bo Jackson, RB (Tampa Bay); 1965: Tucker Frederickson, RB (N.Y. Giants); 1961: Ken Rice, G (Buffalo)

Notre Dame (5)

1973: Walt Patulski, DE (Buffalo); 1957: Paul Hornung, HB (Green Bay); 1950: Leon Hart, E (Detroit); 1946: Frank Dancewicz, QB (Boston Yanks); 1944: Angelo Bertelli, QB (Boston Yanks)

Southern California (5)

2003: Carson Palmer, QB (Cincinnati); 1996: Keyshawn Johnson, WR (N.Y. Jets); 1977: Ricky Bell, RB (Tampa Bay); 1969: O.J. Simpson, RB (Buffalo); 1968: Ron Yary, T (Minnesota)

