Alabama's streak of consecutive first rounds picks is extended

When Bama WR Amari Cooper was selected by Oakland as the 4th overall pick, it moved the University of Alabama in a tie with Pittsburgh, Ohio State and Florida for the third-longest streak with at least one player drafted in the first round since 1967.
Miami (1995-2008) owns the longest streak with at least one first-round pick in 14 consecutive drafts.
Here is a look at the teams with the most consecutive seasons with a first round pick (since 1967).
YEARS
SCHOOL
CONSECUTIVE SEASONS
|1995-2008
|Miami
|14
|1983-1991
|Florida
|9
|1983-1989
|Pittsburgh
|7
|1991-1997
|Ohio State
|7
|1997-2003
|Florida
|7
|2009-2015
|Alabama
|7
