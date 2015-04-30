Alabama's streak of consecutive first rounds picks is extended

When Bama WR Amari Cooper was selected by Oakland as the 4th overall pick, it moved the University of Alabama in a tie with Pittsburgh, Ohio State and Florida for the third-longest streak with at least one player drafted in the first round since 1967.

Miami (1995-2008) owns the longest streak with at least one first-round pick in 14 consecutive drafts.

Here is a look at the teams with the most consecutive seasons with a first round pick (since 1967).

YEARS SCHOOL CONSECUTIVE SEASONS 1995-2008 Miami 14 1983-1991 Florida 9 1983-1989 Pittsburgh 7 1991-1997 Ohio State 7 1997-2003 Florida 7 2009-2015 Alabama 7

