Alabama's streak of consecutive first rounds picks is extended

By Brent Ledet, Digital
When Bama WR Amari Cooper was selected by Oakland as the 4th overall pick, it moved the University of Alabama in a tie with Pittsburgh, Ohio State and Florida for the third-longest streak with at least one player drafted in the first round since 1967. 

Miami (1995-2008) owns the longest streak with at least one first-round pick in 14 consecutive drafts.

Here is a look at the teams with the most consecutive seasons with a first round pick (since 1967).

YEARS

SCHOOL

CONSECUTIVE SEASONS

1995-2008Miami14
1983-1991Florida9
1983-1989Pittsburgh7
1991-1997Ohio State7
1997-2003Florida7
2009-2015Alabama7

