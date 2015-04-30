Saints Recent Draft History

2014 New Orleans Saints Draft Class

Round / Overall Pick

Position

Name

School

1 / 20 WR Brandin Cooks Oregon 2 / 58 DB Stanley Jean-Baptiste Nebraska 4 / 126 ILB Khairi Fortt California 5 / 167 SS Vinnie Sunseri Alabama 5 / 169 OLB Ronald Powell Florida 6 / 202 OT Tavon Rooks Kansas

A quick look at the New Orleans Saints' last 5 draft classes.

2013 New Orleans Saints Draft Class Round / Overall Pick Position Name School 1 / 14 S Kenny Vaccaro Texas 3a / 75 OT Terron Armstead Arkansas-Pine Bluff 3b / 82 DT John Jenkins Georgia 5 / 144 WR Kenny Stills Oklahoma 6 / 183 LB Rufus Johnson Tarleton State

2012 New Orleans Saints Draft Class Round / Overall Pick Position Name School 3 / 89 DT Akiem Hicks Regina 4 / 122 WR Nick Toon Wisconsin 5 / 162 DB Corey White Samford 6 / 179 OL Andrew Tiller Syracuse 7 / 234 OL Marcel Jones Nebraska

2011 New Orleans Saints Draft Class Round / Overall Pick Position Name School 1 / 24 DE Cameron Jordan California 2 / 28 RB Mark Ingram Alabama 3 / 72 LB Martez Wilson Illinois 4 / 88 CB Johnny Patrick Louisville 5 / 226 DE Greg Romeus Pittsburgh 6 / 243 LB Nate Bussey Illinois

2010 New Orleans Saints Draft Class Round / Overall Pick Position Name School 1 / 32 DB Patrick Robinson Florida State 2 / 64 OT Charles Brown Southern Cal 3 / 95 TE Jimmy Graham Miami 4 / 123 DT Al Woods LSU 5 / 158 C Matt Tennant Boston College 7 / 239 QB Sean Canfield Oregon State



Copyright WAFB 2015. All rights reserved.