Saints Recent Draft History

2014 New Orleans
|Saints Draft Class
Round / Overall Pick
Position
Name
School
|1 / 20
|WR
|Brandin Cooks
|Oregon
|2 / 58
|DB
|Stanley Jean-Baptiste
|Nebraska
|4 / 126
|ILB
|Khairi Fortt
|California
|5 / 167
|SS
|Vinnie Sunseri
|Alabama
|5 / 169
|OLB
|Ronald Powell
|Florida
|6 / 202
|OT
|Tavon Rooks
|Kansas
2013 New Orleans
Saints Draft Class
Round / Overall Pick
Position
Name
School
|1 / 14
|S
|Kenny Vaccaro
|Texas
|3a / 75
|OT
|Terron Armstead
|Arkansas-Pine Bluff
|3b / 82
|DT
|John Jenkins
|Georgia
|5 / 144
|WR
|Kenny Stills
|Oklahoma
|6 / 183
|LB
|Rufus Johnson
|Tarleton State
2012 New Orleans
|Saints Draft Class
Round / Overall Pick
Position
Name
School
|3 / 89
|DT
|Akiem Hicks
|Regina
|4 / 122
|WR
|Nick Toon
|Wisconsin
|5 / 162
|DB
|Corey White
|Samford
|6 / 179
|OL
|Andrew Tiller
|Syracuse
|7 / 234
|OL
|Marcel Jones
|Nebraska
2011 New Orleans
|Saints Draft Class
Round / Overall Pick
Position
Name
School
|1 / 24
|DE
|Cameron Jordan
|California
|2 / 28
|RB
|Mark Ingram
|Alabama
|3 / 72
|LB
|Martez Wilson
|Illinois
|4 / 88
|CB
|Johnny Patrick
|Louisville
|5 / 226
|DE
|Greg Romeus
|Pittsburgh
|6 / 243
|LB
|Nate Bussey
|Illinois
2010 New Orleans
|Saints Draft Class
Round / Overall Pick
Position
Name
School
|1 / 32
|DB
|Patrick Robinson
|Florida State
|2 / 64
|OT
|Charles Brown
|Southern Cal
|3 / 95
|TE
|Jimmy Graham
|Miami
|4 / 123
|DT
|Al Woods
|LSU
|5 / 158
|C
|Matt Tennant
|Boston College
|7 / 239
|QB
|Sean Canfield
|Oregon State
