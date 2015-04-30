Saints Recent Draft History - WAFB 9 News Baton Rouge, Louisiana News, Weather, Sports

Saints Recent Draft History

By Brent Ledet, Digital
(WAFB) -  A quick look at the New Orleans Saints' last 5 draft classes.

2014 New Orleans 

Saints Draft Class

Round / Overall Pick


Position


Name


School


1 / 20WRBrandin CooksOregon
2 / 58DBStanley Jean-BaptisteNebraska
4 / 126ILBKhairi ForttCalifornia
5 / 167SSVinnie SunseriAlabama
5 / 169 OLBRonald PowellFlorida
6 / 202OTTavon RooksKansas

2013 New Orleans

Saints Draft Class

Round / Overall Pick

Position

Name

School
1 / 14SKenny VaccaroTexas
3a / 75OTTerron ArmsteadArkansas-Pine Bluff
3b / 82DTJohn JenkinsGeorgia
5 / 144WR Kenny StillsOklahoma
6 / 183LBRufus JohnsonTarleton State

2012 New Orleans

 		Saints Draft Class

Round / Overall Pick

Position

Name

School
3 / 89DTAkiem HicksRegina
4 / 122WR Nick ToonWisconsin
5 / 162DB Corey WhiteSamford
6 / 179 OLAndrew TillerSyracuse
7 / 234OLMarcel JonesNebraska

2011 New Orleans

Saints Draft Class

Round / Overall Pick

Position

Name

School
1 / 24DECameron JordanCalifornia
2 / 28RBMark IngramAlabama
3 / 72LBMartez WilsonIllinois
4 / 88CBJohnny PatrickLouisville
5 / 226DEGreg RomeusPittsburgh
6 / 243LB Nate BusseyIllinois

2010 New Orleans

 		Saints Draft Class

Round / Overall Pick

Position

Name

School
1 / 32DB Patrick RobinsonFlorida State
2 / 64OTCharles BrownSouthern Cal
3 / 95TEJimmy GrahamMiami
4 / 123DTAl WoodsLSU
5 / 158 C Matt TennantBoston College
7 / 239 QB Sean CanfieldOregon State

