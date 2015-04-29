LSU softball starts homestand with 11-0 win

After a tough weekend at Missouri, LSU softball reminded fans at Tiger Park just how explosive its offense can be with a 11-0 defeat of Southeastern. The Tigers exploded for ten runs in the third and fourth innings combined.LSU junior Kellsi Kloss got the action started in the second inning with a solo home run, bringing her total to 12 on the season. Bianka Bell added two more with a two-RBI double in the third. Sandra Simmons would follow suit with an RBI of her own to make it 4-0.

Sahvanna Jaquish also added to the run total with an RBI in the fourth, but the biggest bat of the night belonged to Kailey McCasland. The senior designated player brought three Tiger runs around. LSU also benefited from some costly Lions errors.



The Tigers close the regular season this weekend with a series against 8th ranked Auburn that begins on Friday.

Copyright 2015 WAFB. All rights reserved.