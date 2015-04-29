First-Round NFL Draft trades since 2000 - WAFB 9 News Baton Rouge, Louisiana News, Weather, Sports

First-Round NFL Draft trades since 2000

By Brent Ledet, Digital
Connect
(WAFB) -   First-Round Trades Since 2000

(Yearly totals can include future selections traded in previous years)

DRAFTROUND 1 TRADES
200016
200115
200214
200318
200417
20059
200611
200710
200817
200913
201015
20118
201219
201312
201411

Information provided by: NFL Media

Copyright WAFB 2015. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly