2015 NFL Draft - Key Dates and Times

80th NFL Draft Notes
Location: Auditorium Theatre of Roosevelt University of Chicago
April 30 - May 2, 2015
|DATE
START
|ROUNDS
TEAM SELECTION TIME
|Thursday, April 30
|7:00 p.m. CST
|Round 1
|10 minutes
|Friday, May 1
|6:00 p.m. CST
|Round 2
|7 minutes
|Round 3*
|5 minutes
|Saturday, May 2
|11:00 a.m. CST
|Rounds 4-6*
|5 minutes
|Round 7*
|4 minutes
*compensatory selections in rounds 3-7 will be 4 minutes each.
