2015 NFL Draft - Key Dates and Times - WAFB 9 News Baton Rouge, Louisiana News, Weather, Sports

2015 NFL Draft - Key Dates and Times

By Brent Ledet, Digital
Connect
(WAFB) -

 80th NFL Draft Notes

Location: Auditorium Theatre of Roosevelt University of Chicago

April 30 - May 2, 2015

DATE

START

ROUNDS

TEAM SELECTION TIME

Thursday, April 30    
7:00 p.m. CSTRound 110 minutes
Friday, May 16:00 p.m. CSTRound 27 minutes
Round 3*5 minutes
Saturday, May 2 11:00 a.m. CST Rounds 4-6*5 minutes
Round 7*4 minutes

*compensatory selections in rounds 3-7 will be 4 minutes each.

Follow the WAFB 9Sports Team on Facebook. 

Copyright WAFB 2015. All rights reserved.


Powered by Frankly