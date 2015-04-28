LSU baseball holds off Alcorn State with 6-1 win

In its last midweek home game of the season, LSU played solid baseball to defeat Alcorn State 6-1.LSU started slow and didn't put a hit on the board until Alex Bregman's double in the fourth inning. The hit started a three-run rally, which included a two-out, two-RBI single from Danny Zardon to give the Tigers a three-run lead.

The Tigers' only mistake on the mound came from Alden Cartwright in the seventh inning. The sophomore gave up a solo home run to Scotty Peavey. It was just one of two Alcorn State hits on the night.



LSU slammed the door shut with three more runs in the eighth inning. With the win, the Tigers improved to 38-7 on the season. Freshman pitcher Doug Norman was credited with the win to improve to 3-1.

LSU's series at Mississippi State begins Thursday at 6:30 p.m. The game will be broadcast on ESPNU.



