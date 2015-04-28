Police to interview potential first round draft pick about murdered pregnant woman

Although police say he is not a suspect, a former LSU football player who is considered a first round pick in this week's NFL draft is being contacted by detectives about a pregnant woman who was murdered in Baton Rouge.

Cpl. Don Coppola with the Baton Rouge Police Department explains that investigators are working to arrange an interview with 21-year-old La'el Collins regarding the death of 29-year-old Brittney Mills.

"We are consistently pursuing getting in touch with him, not as a suspect, but to ask him questions about the victim," Cpl. Coppola said. "Detectives have reached out and been in touch with his agent. Collins is currently in Chicago for the NFL draft."

Although police could not elaborate on the exact nature of the former relationship between Collins and Mills, they do believe the two were at one time romantically linked.

"They did have some kind of relationship," he said. "Detectives just want to learn more about what he might know."

Mills, who was 8-months pregnant, was shot and killed last Friday at her home located in the 200 block of Ship Drive. It happened shortly after 10:30 p.m.

Police said their preliminary investigation indicates Mills may have simply opened the door and was shot. Police say they do not have any suspects in the case.

The baby remains under medical care. Investigators say they do not yet know who the father of the child is.

When WAFB contacted Collins by text message Tuesday, he replied that he was in Atlanta boarding a plane for Chicago and that his agent would be contacting the station for comment. His agent has not yet done so.

If you know anything about this incident, call Crime Stoppers at (225) 344-STOP (7867).