Watch WAFB 9News LIVE!

Lawyers representing Alton Sterling's five children said they will file a lawsuit Tuesday against several parties in connection with Sterling's death.More >>
The East Baton Rouge Metro Council is poised this week to consider annexing into the city more expensive real estate in the southeastern part of the parish. A more immediate concern is funding for the St. George Fire Protection District.More >>
Heroin and other opioids caused 89 overdose deaths in 2016. According to the East Baton Rouge Parish Coroner, overdoses killed more people than homicides.More >>
The man who now sits behind bars for allegedly murdering two people is also listed as the victim of a shooting that happened just days before his arrest. Additionally, his latest arrest is his fourth over the last decade.More >>
Roadway incidents for Tuesday, June 27.More >>
A possible emergency situation is underway at Redstone Arsenal.More >>
What started as an animal hoarding call ended in the arrest of two people accused of keeping children locked in rooms.More >>
Emergency crews were called to the Speedway in the 2100 block of Duncan Street just before 6 p.m. Monday.More >>
Jason Lockhart, 15, the son of Keith Lockhart, was hit in the face with a baseball while at a tournament in South Carolina on June 17, according to media reports.More >>
It happened around 8:45 Tuesday morning in the 1700 block of Hercules Ave.More >>
A bear attacked the man and his friend while they were bicycling on an Alaskan highway.More >>
Actor Charlie Sheen told ESPN that he's auctioning off Babe Ruth's 1927 World Series ring. Also being sold is the original document that traded the legendary slugger from the Boston Red Sox to the New York Yankees.More >>
The man’s attorney asked for a shorter sentence because his client was distraught over a previous incident in which his wife was injured by a robber.More >>
When you think of a big baby being born, you likely think 9 or 10 pounds, right?More >>
A driver has died following a crash and explosion at the Harrisburg Road overpass Tuesday, according to Jonesboro Police Chief Rick Elliott.More >>
