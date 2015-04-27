Tigers remain No. 1 in baseball polls

LSU baseball remains atop the latest rankings after going 3-1 in four games last week. The No. 1 Tigers defeated Tulane 6-0 last Tuesday and then won two of three games against 2nd-ranked Texas A&M over the weekend.
LSU returns to action Tuesday evening against Alcorn State. The Braves gave the Tigers a tough game last season in Alex Box. LSU scored five runs in the bottom of the eighth inning to win 9-7. SEC action will continue with another Thursday through Saturday series at Mississippi State.
Complete rankings released Monday are listed below:
Baseball America Top 25
1. LSU, 37-7
2. UCLA, 31-9
3. Texas A&M, 37-7
4. Louisville, 34-10
5. Texas Christian, 34-8
6. Vanderbilt, 33-12
7. Arizona State, 28-12
8. Illinois, 36-6
9. Florida State, 33-13
10. Florida, 33-12
11. UC Santa Barbara, 31-10
12. Oklahoma State, 29-14
13. Southern California, 30-12
14. Missouri State, 30-10
15. Dallas Baptist, 32-9
16. Iowa, 30-11
17. Miami, 31-13
18. Florida Atlantic, 33-10
19. College of Charleston, 32-9
20. Missouri, 26-18
21. Maryland, 30-13
22. North Carolina, 29-15
23. Arkansas, 26-18
24. Memphis, 29-13
25. Ohio State, 31-10
USA Today Coaches Top 25
1, LSU (30), 37-7
2, UCLA, 31-9
3, Texas A&M, 37-7
4, Louisville, 34-10
5, TCU, 34-8
6, Vanderbilt, 33-12
7, Illinois, 36-6-1
8, Florida, 33-12
9, UC Santa Barbara, 31-10
10, Arizona State, 28-12
11, Florida State, 33-13
12, USC, 30-12
13, Oklahoma State, 29-14
14, Miami, 31-13
15, Florida Atlantic, 33-10
16, Dallas Baptist, 32-9
17, Rice, 29-16
18, College of Charleston, 32-9
19, Iowa, 30-11
20, Missouri State, 30-10
21, Maryland, 30-13
22, Houston, 29-15
23, Virginia, 27-17
24, Texas Tech, 27-17
25, Ohio State, 31-10
Perfect Game Top 25
1, LSU, 37-7
2, Texas A&M, 37-
3, Louisville, 34-1
4, UCLA, 31-
5, Texas Christian, 34-8
6, Illinois, 36-6-1
7, Arizona State, 28-12
8, Florida, 33-12
9, Florida State, 33-13
10, UC Santa Barbara, 31-10
11, Vanderbilt, 33-12
12, Miami, 31-12
13, Dallas Baptist, 32-9
14, Florida Atlantic, 33-10
15, Southern California, 30-12
16, Oklahoma State, 29-14
17, North Carolina, 29-15
18, Oregon State, 27-13
19, Missouri State, 30-10
20, Iowa, 30-11
21, Maryland, 30-13
22, Virginia, 27-17
23, College of Charleston, 32-9
24, Ohio State, 31-10
25, Nevada, 33-11
Collegiate Baseball Top 30
1. LSU (37-7)
2. UCLA (31-9)
3. Louisville (34-10)
4. Texas Christian (34-8)
5. Texas A&M (37-7)
6. Arizona St. (28-12)
7. Florida St. (33-13)
8. Illinois (36-6-1)
9. Vanderbilt (33-12)
10. Miami, Fla. (31-13)
11. Oklahoma St. (29-14)
12. Florida (33-12)
13. California (26-14)
14. U.C. Santa Barbara (31-10)
15. Iowa (30-11)
16. Southern California (30-12)
17. Missouri St. (30-10)
18. Oregon St. (27-13)
19. Dallas Baptist (32-9)
20. College of Charleston (32-9)
21. Rice (29-16)
22. North Carolina (29-15)
23. Ohio St. (31-10)
24. Maryland (30-13)
25. Oklahoma (29-18)
26. Florida Atlantic (33-10)
27. Houston (29-15)
28. Texas Tech. (27-17)
29. Nevada (33-11)
30. Arkansas (26-18)
D1 Baseball Top 25
1, LSU, 37-7
2, UCLA, 31-9
3, Louisville, 34-10
4, Texas A&M, 37-7
5, TCU, 34-8
6, Arizona State, 28-12
7, UC Santa Barbara, 31-10
8, Illinois, 36-6-1
9, Florida State, 33-13
10, Vanderbilt, 33-12
11, Florida, 33-12
12, Oklahoma State, 29-14
13, Southern California, 30-12
14, Miami, 31-13
15, Florida Atlantic, 33-10
16, Missouri State, 30-10
17, Dallas Baptist, 32-9
18, Iowa, 30-11
19, College of Charleston, 32-9
20, Maryland, 30-13
21, Missouri, 26-18
22, North Carolina, 29-15
23, Coastal Carolina, 30-13
24, Arkansas, 26-18
25, Ohio State, 31-10
