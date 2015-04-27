Tigers remain No. 1 in baseball polls

LSU baseball remains atop the latest rankings after going 3-1 in four games last week. The No. 1 Tigers defeated Tulane 6-0 last Tuesday and then won two of three games against 2nd-ranked Texas A&M over the weekend.

LSU returns to action Tuesday evening against Alcorn State. The Braves gave the Tigers a tough game last season in Alex Box. LSU scored five runs in the bottom of the eighth inning to win 9-7. SEC action will continue with another Thursday through Saturday series at Mississippi State.

Complete rankings released Monday are listed below:

Baseball America Top 25

1. LSU, 37-7

2. UCLA, 31-9

3. Texas A&M, 37-7

4. Louisville, 34-10

5. Texas Christian, 34-8

6. Vanderbilt, 33-12

7. Arizona State, 28-12

8. Illinois, 36-6

9. Florida State, 33-13

10. Florida, 33-12

11. UC Santa Barbara, 31-10

12. Oklahoma State, 29-14

13. Southern California, 30-12

14. Missouri State, 30-10

15. Dallas Baptist, 32-9

16. Iowa, 30-11

17. Miami, 31-13

18. Florida Atlantic, 33-10

19. College of Charleston, 32-9

20. Missouri, 26-18

21. Maryland, 30-13

22. North Carolina, 29-15

23. Arkansas, 26-18

24. Memphis, 29-13

25. Ohio State, 31-10

USA Today Coaches Top 25

1, LSU (30), 37-7

2, UCLA, 31-9

3, Texas A&M, 37-7

4, Louisville, 34-10

5, TCU, 34-8

6, Vanderbilt, 33-12

7, Illinois, 36-6-1

8, Florida, 33-12

9, UC Santa Barbara, 31-10

10, Arizona State, 28-12

11, Florida State, 33-13

12, USC, 30-12

13, Oklahoma State, 29-14

14, Miami, 31-13

15, Florida Atlantic, 33-10

16, Dallas Baptist, 32-9

17, Rice, 29-16

18, College of Charleston, 32-9

19, Iowa, 30-11

20, Missouri State, 30-10

21, Maryland, 30-13

22, Houston, 29-15

23, Virginia, 27-17

24, Texas Tech, 27-17

25, Ohio State, 31-10

Perfect Game Top 25

1, LSU, 37-7

2, Texas A&M, 37-

3, Louisville, 34-1

4, UCLA, 31-

5, Texas Christian, 34-8

6, Illinois, 36-6-1

7, Arizona State, 28-12

8, Florida, 33-12

9, Florida State, 33-13

10, UC Santa Barbara, 31-10

11, Vanderbilt, 33-12

12, Miami, 31-12

13, Dallas Baptist, 32-9

14, Florida Atlantic, 33-10

15, Southern California, 30-12

16, Oklahoma State, 29-14

17, North Carolina, 29-15

18, Oregon State, 27-13

19, Missouri State, 30-10

20, Iowa, 30-11

21, Maryland, 30-13

22, Virginia, 27-17

23, College of Charleston, 32-9

24, Ohio State, 31-10

25, Nevada, 33-11





Collegiate Baseball Top 30

1. LSU (37-7)

2. UCLA (31-9)

3. Louisville (34-10)

4. Texas Christian (34-8)

5. Texas A&M (37-7)

6. Arizona St. (28-12)

7. Florida St. (33-13)

8. Illinois (36-6-1)

9. Vanderbilt (33-12)

10. Miami, Fla. (31-13)

11. Oklahoma St. (29-14)

12. Florida (33-12)

13. California (26-14)

14. U.C. Santa Barbara (31-10)

15. Iowa (30-11)

16. Southern California (30-12)

17. Missouri St. (30-10)

18. Oregon St. (27-13)

19. Dallas Baptist (32-9)

20. College of Charleston (32-9)

21. Rice (29-16)

22. North Carolina (29-15)

23. Ohio St. (31-10)

24. Maryland (30-13)

25. Oklahoma (29-18)

26. Florida Atlantic (33-10)

27. Houston (29-15)

28. Texas Tech. (27-17)

29. Nevada (33-11)

30. Arkansas (26-18)

D1 Baseball Top 25

1, LSU, 37-7

2, UCLA, 31-9

3, Louisville, 34-10

4, Texas A&M, 37-7

5, TCU, 34-8

6, Arizona State, 28-12

7, UC Santa Barbara, 31-10

8, Illinois, 36-6-1

9, Florida State, 33-13

10, Vanderbilt, 33-12

11, Florida, 33-12

12, Oklahoma State, 29-14

13, Southern California, 30-12

14, Miami, 31-13

15, Florida Atlantic, 33-10

16, Missouri State, 30-10

17, Dallas Baptist, 32-9

18, Iowa, 30-11

19, College of Charleston, 32-9

20, Maryland, 30-13

21, Missouri, 26-18

22, North Carolina, 29-15

23, Coastal Carolina, 30-13

24, Arkansas, 26-18

25, Ohio State, 31-10

