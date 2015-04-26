Texas A&M Defeats LSU in Game 3

The top-ranked Tigers' effort to sweep the nation's second-ranked Texas A&M came up short Sunday with a 6-2 loss to the Aggies.

LSU freshman pitcher Austin Bain did what fellow weekend starters Jared Poche and Alex Lange could not and kept the Aggies off the board in the first two innings, but after they exploded for four runs in the top of the 3rd, the Tigers couldn't recover. A Chris Sciambra RBI and Texas A&M error on a Jared Foster fly ball allowed LSU to cut the lead in half and make it 4-2 in the 4th, but that's all the offense could muster after such clutch hitting in games one and two.

The Tigers still walk away with the series win, meaning they should maintain their number one ranking. They travel to Mississippi State for another Thursday through Sunday series this week.

Copyright 2015 WAFB. All rights reserved