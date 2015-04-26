Texas A&M Defeats LSU in Game 3

Southern travels to Hattiesburg, MS to face the Southern Miss Golden Eagles.More >>
Southern travels to Hattiesburg, MS to face the Southern Miss Golden Eagles.More >>
LSU will now air on the SEC Network and Florida's game against Northern Colorado will kickoff at 11 a.m. due to Hurricane Irma.More >>
LSU will now air on the SEC Network and Florida's game against Northern Colorado will kickoff at 11 a.m. due to Hurricane Irma.More >>
LSU guard Garrett Brumfield has been named the SEC Offensive Lineman of the Week.More >>
LSU guard Garrett Brumfield has been named the SEC Offensive Lineman of the Week.More >>
After a 27-0 thumping of BYU, the Tigers are ranked No. 12 in this week's AP Top 25 and Coaches Poll.More >>
After a 27-0 thumping of BYU, the Tigers are ranked No. 12 in this week's AP Top 25 and Coaches Poll.More >>