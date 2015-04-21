Stranded eagle captures heart of Bayou Tranquille residents

Seeing an eagle is nothing new for the residents of Bayou Tranquille in Pierre Part. In fact, the sightings are so common a road in the area is named Eagle Point Drive, but one Eagle became the focus of the entire neighborhood.

"We first noticed it around Saturday," said Sandra Garza, Bayou Tranquille resident. "It was just sitting on a log and it was about 40 feet out in the swamp. It wouldn't move off that log."

People quickly realized something was not right with this bald eagle. But helping it would prove a difficult task.

"Our neighbor went out in his pirogue and tried to give it some food, but it wouldn't take it," Garza said. "Then he put it on a paper plate and set it on the log. It finally went down and took the food."

Several people called various agencies to request assistance. On Tuesday, an agent with the Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries arrived to help.

"He drove all the way from Lafayette," Garza said with excitement. "It didn't take him long at all to get it into the crate. He said he thought it was going to try and fly off, but it didn't."

With the eagle safely secured in a carrier crate, the residents of Bayou Tranquille breathed a sigh of relief.

"We were worried it was going to be eaten by a gator," Garza said. "Everyone was so afraid something was going to happen to it. It was like our little baby for a few days. We're all wildlife lovers around here."

The eagle was transported to the LSU School of Veterinary Medicine for observation and possible treatment. A representative says the eagle is a juvenile, which is why it has not developed white feathers on his head.

Mobile users can view more photos of the rescue of the eagle here: http://shout.lt/1h4l

