Police: Teen arrested for firing gun after Earth Day festival in Baton Rouge

A 15-year-old was arrested for allegedly shooting a gun in downtown Baton Rouge after the conclusion of the Earth Day festival.

According to the Baton Rouge Police Department, the shots were fired at roughly 7:15 p.m. on Sunday. It happened near Town Square, behind City Hall.

"The area was heavily occupied with individuals who were leaving the festival,” said Cpl. Don Coppola, Baton Rouge Police Department. “No one was injured."

Investigators say the teen was quickly identified as the shooter, but do not know why he allegedly fired the gun. He was found in possession of a handgun.

The teen was booked into the juvenile detention center for illegally carry and use of a firearm, and resisting arrest.

Copyright 2015 WAFB. All rights reserved.