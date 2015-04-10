The video that motivated LSU Gymnastics to NCAA Regional Title

The LSU Gymnastics team advanced to the NCAA Championships after capturing a third-consecutive NCAA Regional title. Before No. 4 LSU (24-2) began their competition, this hype video was shared with the team.

LSU Sweeps Central Region awards

LSU returns to action in semifinal II at the NCAA Championships on April 17 in Fort Worth, Texas. The Tigers will compete against No. 1 Oklahoma, No. 5 Alabama, No. 8 Auburn, No. 9 Nebraska and No. 12 Oregon State for one of the three spots in the Super Six Finals.

The WAFB 9Sports team will travel to Fort Worth, Texas to cover the LSU Tigers' quest for a national title.

Copyright WAFB 2015. All rights reserved.



